S China's Guangzhou strives to attract investment in NEV industry

Xinhua) 10:16, March 04, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows the assembly line of GAC Aion, an NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group), in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in NEV industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Staff members install door sealing strips at the assembly line of GAC Aion, an NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group), in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2023. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in NEV industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Robots install car tires at the workshop of GAC Aion, an NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group), in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2023. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in NEV industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows an electric platform at GAC Aion, an NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group), in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in NEV industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows the charging piles displayed at GAC Aion, an NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group), in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in NEV industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows a new energy supercar at GAC Aion, an NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group), in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in NEV industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Robots conduct welding work at the workshop of GAC Aion, an NEV subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group), in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2023. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in NEV industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A test flying car of XPeng is displayed at the headquarters of XPeng Aeroht in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2023. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in new energy vehicle (NEV) industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors view a flight demonstration of XPeng X2 flying car at the headquarters of XPeng Aeroht in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 24, 2023. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in new energy vehicle (NEV) industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows a XPeng X2 flying car at the headquarters of XPeng Aeroht in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in new energy vehicle (NEV) industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows a XPeng T1 flying car at the headquarters of XPeng Aeroht in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in new energy vehicle (NEV) industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on March 3, 2023 shows a laboratory for high-performance batteries at Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou, one of China's major car manufacturing bases, has been striving to attract investment in new energy vehicle (NEV) industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

