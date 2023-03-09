Freight train derailment injures 3 in U.S. West Virginia

Xinhua) 13:43, March 09, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Xinhua) -- A CSX freight train derailed Wednesday after it struck a rockslide in the U.S. state of West Virginia, injuring three crew members.

All four of the train's locomotives and nine empty coal cars derailed, CSX Transportation, a freight railroad company, said in a press release.

According to the release, the locomotive caught fire, but all three crew members were safe and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"An unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil spilled from the derailed locomotives," the railroad added. Environmental measures will be deployed though no hazardous materials were transported by the train.

