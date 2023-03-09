Ohio residents experience various symptoms after toxic train derailment: USA Today

Workers drain contaminated water on the site of the Feb. 3 derailment on the outskirts of the village of East Palestine, Ohio, the United States, on Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo by Phil Zhang/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Health assessment surveys from East Palestine, Ohio, have shown that the most common symptoms experienced by residents since last month's toxic train derailment include headaches, coughing and anxiety, reported USA Today on Monday.

Other common symptoms reported by residents were fatigue and irritation, pain, or burning of their skin, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's office.

The findings of the survey, conducted by the Ohio Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, were released last week.

The "After Chemical Exposure (ACE) Community" survey was completed by 168 people who in the last two weeks have either gone to the state's health assessment clinic or have been visited at home by federal officials. The median age of those surveyed was 57 and nearly all respondents are older than 18.

Nearly three-quarters, or 74 percent, of the participants, said they had experienced headaches since the derailment. Six in ten reported coughing, and just over half said they had experienced irritation, pain, or burning of their skin. In addition, of the 168 respondents, 64 percent reported feeling anxiety and 58 percent said they felt fatigue or tiredness.

DeWine's office said that officials will use the information to "better understand how the derailment incident may be impacting residents and determine appropriate public health response."

According to DeWine's office, water sample results from private water systems of East Palestine homes "continue to show no harmful levels of contaminants," and hazardous waste removal from the derailment is ongoing.

On Tuesday, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board announced "a special investigation" of Norfolk Southern Railway's organization and safety culture, more than a month after the company's freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine.

