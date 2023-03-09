The US gazes skyward to ignore its people on the ground

By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 08:44, March 09, 2023

The U.S. government focused on the Chinese weather balloon and ignored the health risks posed by the toxic chemical spill to people in East Palestine. It's a diversion of attention that hurts China-U.S. relations and the trust of the American people in its government.

