Home>>
The US gazes skyward to ignore its people on the ground
By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 08:44, March 09, 2023
The U.S. government focused on the Chinese weather balloon and ignored the health risks posed by the toxic chemical spill to people in East Palestine. It's a diversion of attention that hurts China-U.S. relations and the trust of the American people in its government.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. consumer credit rises in January
- Mexican president slams "hypocrisy" and "yellow journalism" of U.S. media outlets
- Mexico, U.S. have month to resolve GMO corn issue, says Lopez Obrador
- U.S. reports over 100,000 child COVID-19 cases in past 4 weeks
- Hot U.S. inflation data puts pressure on Fed to raise rates: FT
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.