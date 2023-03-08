Mexico, U.S. have month to resolve GMO corn issue, says Lopez Obrador

MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that his government and U.S. representatives have a month to resolve their differences over genetically modified corn, before establishing a dispute settlement panel.

In his daily press conference, Lopez Obrador said that representatives of both countries are seeking an agreement so that a qualified U.S. agency and its Mexican equivalent can carry out an analysis.

"We have a month to reach an understanding before going to the panel," he said. "In the meantime, we will not allow GMO corn to be consumed by humans in Mexico."

On Monday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office requested formal trade consultations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement with Mexico on its initiative to regulate GMO corn.

The United States claims that the Mexican measure will affect the trade in yellow corn, which comes from U.S. farmers and is genetically modified, according to experts.

Lopez Obrador stressed that Mexico is currently self-sufficient in white corn, which is widely used in the country.

