Dozens detained after violence at U.S. police training site
WASHINGTON, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Nearly three dozen people have been detained after violence broke out at a police training site in Atlanta, the U.S. state of Georgia, on Sunday, police said.
The Atlanta Police Department said in a release that violent agitators conducted "a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers" and that 35 individuals have been detained.
Police said more protests have been planned this week and asked for them to remain peaceful.
Plans to build the police training facility have met with resistance in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, nearly three years ago.
Environmental activists have also protested against the project. Earlier this year, one of the protesters was fatally shot by police officers in the forest where the training center was being built.
