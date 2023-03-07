U.S. "Indo-Pacific Strategy" seeks to create Asia-Pacific version of NATO: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 12:29, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. "Indo-Pacific Strategy" claims to safeguard regional security, but in fact it provokes confrontation and seeks to create an Asia-Pacific version of NATO, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.

