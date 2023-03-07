Home>>
U.S. "Indo-Pacific Strategy" seeks to create Asia-Pacific version of NATO: Chinese FM
(Xinhua) 12:29, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. "Indo-Pacific Strategy" claims to safeguard regional security, but in fact it provokes confrontation and seeks to create an Asia-Pacific version of NATO, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. stocks end mixed ahead of Fed chair testimony
- F-35 fleet reportedly to be retrofitted for engine vibration issue
- Train derailment mirrors toxicity of U.S. politics
- U.S. environmental watchdog "irresponsible" not to test for dioxin: The Guardian
- Former U.S. lawyer sentenced to life for murders of wife, son
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.