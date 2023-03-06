Train derailment mirrors toxicity of U.S. politics

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang.)

Recently, a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, the U.S., spilling large quantities of toxic chemicals into the air, soil and water and causing serious damage to the local environment.

The accident resulted in about 44,000 aquatic animals being killed, suggested data released by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Feb. 23. The department estimated that about 38,222 minnows and about 5,500 other aquatic species, including small fish, amphibians, crayfish, and macroinvertebrates, were killed in an 8 km radius of the train wreck site.

Local residents have complained that they have coughed every day and had rashes on their faces and arms following the accident.

Instead of solving these urgent problems, the two major political parties in the U.S. have again focused their energy on attacking each other. The Republican Party criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for not going to East Palestine but instead visiting and substantially increasing military support for Ukraine.

During his visit to East Palestine, former U.S. President Donald Trump accused the Biden administration of "indifference and betrayal" in its response to the train derailment.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who is a Democrat, took aim at Trump and said that he should "express support for reversing the deregulation that happened on his watch.”

"Whenever disaster strikes in divided America, toxic politics isn’t far behind," said an article published on the website of CNN.

