U.S. records 18,000 flu deaths so far this season: CDC
LOS ANGELES, March 3 (Xinhua) -- There have been at least 26 million illnesses, 290,000 hospitalizations, and 18,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest estimates published Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
A total of 117 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the country this season, according to the CDC.
The number and weekly rate of flu hospital admissions continued to decline in the country. About 1,500 people were hospitalized with flu in the latest week ending Feb. 25, CDC data showed.
The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.
There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.
