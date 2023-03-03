'China is not our enemy,' says protester at US House select committee hearing

(People's Daily App) 15:16, March 03, 2023

Protesters disrupted the first hearing of a House select committee investigating so-called threats that China poses to the US on Tuesday.

Olivia DiNucci, an organizer for Code Pink, held a sign that read "China is not our enemy" at the hearing.

After DiNucci was dragged out, a man that Code Pink later said was "a Washington, DC resident" stood up with a sign saying "Stop Asian hate" and yelled, "This committee is about saber-rattling; it is not about peace."

DiNucci delivered a clear and direct message that "the American people need cooperation, not competition with China," a statement from the organization said.

Code Pink is a women-led grassroots organization working to end US wars and militarism, and support peace and human rights initiatives, according to the Global Times.

