'China is not our enemy,' says protester at US House select committee hearing
Protesters disrupted the first hearing of a House select committee investigating so-called threats that China poses to the US on Tuesday.
Olivia DiNucci, an organizer for Code Pink, held a sign that read "China is not our enemy" at the hearing.
After DiNucci was dragged out, a man that Code Pink later said was "a Washington, DC resident" stood up with a sign saying "Stop Asian hate" and yelled, "This committee is about saber-rattling; it is not about peace."
DiNucci delivered a clear and direct message that "the American people need cooperation, not competition with China," a statement from the organization said.
Code Pink is a women-led grassroots organization working to end US wars and militarism, and support peace and human rights initiatives, according to the Global Times.
(Video produced by Zhang Jian)
