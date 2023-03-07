Home>>
U.S. "Indo-Pacific Strategy" bound to fail: FM
(Xinhua) 14:09, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. claim to "shape the strategic environment in which China operates" actually reveals the real purpose of its Indo-Pacific strategy, that is to encircle China, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.
Such an attempt will only disrupt the ASEAN-centered open and inclusive regional cooperation architecture, and undermine the overall and long-term interests of regional countries. It is bound to fail, he said.
