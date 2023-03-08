Home>>
U.S. consumer credit rises in January
(Xinhua) 11:09, March 08, 2023
Customers shop at a store in Queens, New York, the United States, on Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)
Total U.S. consumer credit climbed 14.8 billion U.S. dollars in January, rising from an increase of 10.7 billion U.S. dollar in the previous month.
WASHINGTON, March 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. consumer credit increased in January, after a slow December.
Total U.S. consumer credit climbed 14.8 billion U.S. dollars in January, rising from an increase of 10.7 billion U.S. dollar in the previous month, according to data released Tuesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Year on year, that's a 3.7 percent uptick, a gain from the previous month's year-on-year increase of 2.7 percent.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. low labor participation rate "social, economic disaster": experts
- U.S. defense secretary arrives in Iraq unannounced for anti-IS discussion
- U.S. stocks skid, oil prices tumble amid Powell's hawkish comments
- U.S. "Indo-Pacific Strategy" bound to fail: FM
- U.S. factory orders drop 1.6 percent in January
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.