Home>>
Indian navy helicopter makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast, crew rescued
(Xinhua) 16:16, March 08, 2023
NEW DELHI, March 8 (Xinhua) -- A helicopter belonging to the Indian navy on Wednesday made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast, with three crew members on board rescued, according to the Indian navy.
The Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was on a routine sortie in the area when it made an emergency landing on water close to the Mumbai coast, a spokesperson of the Indian navy said.
"Immediate search and rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft," the spokesperson said.
"An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," the spokesperson added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- India's agriculture under spell of looming heatwaves
- Indian gov't releases guidelines for celebrities, social media influencers to endorse products
- 4 killed, 4 injured in firecracker factory blast in India's Odisha
- India's per capita income doubles in 9 years
- World Bank to provide 1 bln USD health loan to India
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.