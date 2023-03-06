India's per capita income doubles in 9 years

NEW DELHI, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The per capita income in India has doubled to 172,000 Indian Rupees (around 2,105 U.S. dollars) over the past nine years, according to the latest figures released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The per capita income in the country was 86,647 Indian Rupees (around 1,060 dollars) during the financial year 2014-15 (April 2014-March 2015).

There has been a rise of nearly 99 percent in the per capita income in nominal terms (at current prices), said the NSO, adding that the uneven income distribution remained a big challenge.

It also said that in real terms (constant prices), the per capita income in the country had increased by about 35 percent from 72,805 Indian Rupees (around 891 dollars) in 2014-15 to 98,118 Indian Rupees (around 1,201 dollars) in 2022-23.

Economist Jayati Ghosh said that income distribution in the country remained a big challenge as most of the increase in incomes has accrued to the top 10 percent of the population.

