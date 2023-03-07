4 killed, 4 injured in firecracker factory blast in India's Odisha

Xinhua) 13:12, March 07, 2023

NEW DELHI, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed and four others critically injured on Monday after a blast took place inside a firecracker factory in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, police said.

The blast took place when the men were making firecrackers in the unit at village Bhusandapur in Khordha district, about 64 km southwest of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

"Today a blast took place at a firecracker factory in Khordha, killing four and injuring four others. The blast took place while the men inside the factory were making firecrackers for the upcoming Holi festival," a police official said.

"The injured were immediately removed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be critical."

The blast caused a fire immediately, and firefighters rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

Media reports said the factory was operating illegally. According to officials, more than 10 persons were working at the factory making firecrackers when the blast took place.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast.

