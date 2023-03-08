UEFA Champions League: Benfica vs. Club Brugge
Rafa Silva (2nd R) of Benfica celebrates with teammates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second Leg football match between SL Benfica and Club Brugge at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Club Brugge's head coach Scott Parker gestures during during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second Leg football match between SL Benfica and Club Brugge at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Kamal Sowah (C) of Club Brugge vies with Goncalo Ramos (R) of Benfica during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second Leg football match between SL Benfica and Club Brugge at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Bjorn Meijer (L) of Club Brugge vies with Alexander Bah of Benfica during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second Leg football match between SL Benfica and Club Brugge at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Players of Benfica celebrate scoring during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second Leg football match between SL Benfica and Club Brugge at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Benfica's head coach Roger Schmidt gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second Leg football match between SL Benfica and Club Brugge at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
David Neres (C) of Benfica celebrates with Florentino after scoring during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second Leg football match between SL Benfica and Club Brugge at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
