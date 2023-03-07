Amazon to close some Go convenience stores in U.S.

Xinhua) 13:41, March 07, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Amazon has announced that the company will close some of its cashier-less Go convenience stores in the United States.

"Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimization decisions along the way," the company said in a statement.

"In this case, we've decided to close a small number of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco. We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the U.S., and will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we keep evolving our Amazon Go stores," the company said.

With the closure of four Go stores in San Francisco on April 1, Amazon will shut all its physical stores in the Bay Area, according to a report by The San Francisco Chronicle.

Amazon opened its first Go store to the public in 2018. Shoppers could pay automatically through smartphones to skip lines.

Last year, the company said that it would close more than 50 of its physical retail stores. Earlier this year, Amazon announced layoff plans that would affect 18,000 employees across the company.

