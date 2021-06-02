AWS announces general availability of Amazon Location Service

Xinhua) 08:24, June 02, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced on Tuesday the general availability of Amazon Location Service, a new service to add location functionality to their applications without compromising on user privacy or data security.

With Amazon Location Service, customers can embed location functionality in their applications using data from location-based service (LBS) providers Esri and HERE Technologies to provide maps, points of interest, geocoding, route planning, geofencing, or asset tracking. Amazon Location Service is as low as one tenth the cost of the most common LBS providers, and customers pay only for the number of user requests, assets tracked, or devices managed.

"With built-in support for tracking and geofencing and a number of use cases that are as low as 1/10th the cost of the most common LBS providers, Amazon Location Service is pretty compelling for any company that wants to bring location functionality to their application using a fully managed AWS service," said Bill Vass, vice president of technology at AWS.

Amazon Location Service is available in U.S. East (north Virginia), U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. West (Oregon), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), Europe (Stockholm), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), and Asia Pacific (Tokyo) regions.

