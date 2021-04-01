Safe Kids Worldwide, Amazon announce partnership to protect children from preventable injuries

Xinhua) 10:09, April 01, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Safe Kids Worldwide and Amazon announced on Wednesday a new partnership dedicated to educating consumers and protecting kids from preventable injuries.

Over the coming year, Safe Kids and Amazon will host a series of events across the country for new parents to learn about infant and child safety topics, including helmet and bicycle safety, car seat safety and safe sleep practices, the announcement said.

"We know injury prevention works, but too many parents are not getting the information they need to keep their kids safe," said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "We're excited to expand our reach by working with a partner like Amazon, which so clearly shares our commitment to safety."

"Amazon is committed to the safety of all of our customers and their families, which is why we are proud to partner with Safe Kids on this important topic," said Carletta Ooton, Amazon's Vice President of Product Assurance, Risk & Security. "Whether it's a car seat, a toy, or a bicycle we want to make it easier for new parents to learn about ways to keep kids safe, including how to choose and properly use these products."

To support parents and caregivers, Safe Kids and Amazon are offering helpful resources, including Online Live events, Virtual Car Seat events, and Community Baby Shower program for new parents, Amazon said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)