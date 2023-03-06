Xi visits national political advisors

March 06, 2023

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon visited national political advisors from the China National Democratic Construction Association and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, who are attending the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, participated in their joint group meeting and heard their comments and suggestions.

