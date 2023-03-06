Home>>
Xi visits national political advisors
(Xinhua) 16:18, March 06, 2023
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon visited national political advisors from the China National Democratic Construction Association and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, who are attending the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, participated in their joint group meeting and heard their comments and suggestions.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's "Two Sessions" Calendar: Xi takes part in deliberation of Jiangsu delegation
- Xi's "Two Sessions" Calendar: Xi attends opening meeting of NPC annual session
- Xi's election in Jiangsu highlights emphasis on region
- Manufacturing industry indispensable to China at all times: Xi
- Xi calls for fostering children's confidence in socialism with Chinese characteristics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.