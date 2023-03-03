Procuratorial agencies' judicial assistance aids 190,000 people in five years

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Over the past five years since 2018, procuratorial agencies across China have offered judicial assistance to over 190,000 people, granting more than 2.3 billion yuan (about 333 million U.S. dollars) to those in difficulties, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

The SPP said that in 2022, such assistance programs aided over 81,000 people.

Zhang Zhijie, an SPP official, explained that in many prosecution cases, specifically criminal actions, the defendants' insolvent situation has rendered the victims unable to get compensation. Judicial assistance is there to help such victims deal with their urgent needs and restore regular life.

The SPP statement cited rural revitalization and assisting women in difficulties as two major fields in future judicial assistance efforts.

