Vanuatu braces tropical cyclone Kevin following emergency declaration

Xinhua) 14:00, March 03, 2023

SUVA, March 3 (Xinhua) -- A state of emergency has been declared in Vanuatu after ravaged by the category 4 tropical cyclone Judy. The South Pacific island nation now braces the second tropical cyclone Kevin, which has intensified to category 3.

According to Radio New Zealand on Friday, Vanuatu's Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau said that the state of emergency, which takes effect from Thursday night, will allow the islands most affected by Judy to receive help immediately.

Tropical cyclone Judy has caused extensive damage to Vanuatu, uprooting trees and cutting off telecommunication in parts of the nation, including the capital city of Port Vila.

While people are still cleaning up after Judy, it is reported that tropical cyclone Kevin will bring more destruction, and warnings have already been issued for strong winds, heavy rainfalls and rough swells.

The severe weather has triggered suspension of both domestic and international flights while ships, boats and small fishing rafts are advised not to go out to sea.

Some essential services like the banks will be temporarily closed on Friday.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northern Vanuatu, just off the island of Espiritu Santo early Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports the quake was 86 km WSW of Port Olry. It was 10km below the earth's surface, but no tsunami warning has been issued.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)