China's ambassador to India condoles loss of lives due to cyclone

Xinhua) 10:12, May 20, 2021

NEW DELHI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong Wednesday expressed condolences on the loss of lives in India due to the Cyclone Tauktae that has wreaked havoc on India's western coast.

"Saddened by the loss caused by Cyclone Tauktae in India. We extend our deep condolence &sympathy to the bereaved families &people who suffer from the disaster. Hope the difficulty will be overcome soon," tweeted the envoy.

The Indian vessel "Barge P-305" sank on May 17 around 35 miles off Mumbai, the financial capital of India, due the impact of the cyclone.

At least 22 bodies have been recovered so far, and search is on for around 75 others who were onboard the "Barge P-305". As many as 186 people on the ship have been rescued, according to an Indian Navy (IN) source.

