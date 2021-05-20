China's ambassador to India condoles loss of lives due to cyclone
NEW DELHI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong Wednesday expressed condolences on the loss of lives in India due to the Cyclone Tauktae that has wreaked havoc on India's western coast.
"Saddened by the loss caused by Cyclone Tauktae in India. We extend our deep condolence &sympathy to the bereaved families &people who suffer from the disaster. Hope the difficulty will be overcome soon," tweeted the envoy.
The Indian vessel "Barge P-305" sank on May 17 around 35 miles off Mumbai, the financial capital of India, due the impact of the cyclone.
At least 22 bodies have been recovered so far, and search is on for around 75 others who were onboard the "Barge P-305". As many as 186 people on the ship have been rescued, according to an Indian Navy (IN) source.
Photos
Related Stories
- 165 dead, 45 missing due to tropical cyclone Seroja in Indonesia
- Death toll due to tropical cyclone Seroja in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara rises to 138
- China donates money to Fiji for post-cyclone reconstruction
- China helps victims of cyclone in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi
- Death toll from tropical cyclone Winston rises to 42 in Fiji
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.