China donates money to Fiji for post-cyclone reconstruction

Xinhua) 10:48, March 31, 2021

SUVA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday donated 1 million Fijian dollars (about 490,000 U.S. dollars) to Fiji to support the island nation's reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of the tropical cyclones Yasa and Ana.

At a ceremony held at the Fijian Prime Minister's Office, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo, on behalf of the Chinese government, handed over the cheque to Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The ambassador said that both China and Fiji are developing countries. The Chinese government and people fully understand what Fijians have suffered in the tropical cyclones.

He was confident that the Fijian people will overcome the difficulties and rebuild their homes under the strong leadership of the Fijian government.

Noting that China has been a tested and reliable partner of Fiji, he said that China is willing to continue to help Fiji within its own capacity in future.

Bainimarama thanked the Chinese government for the timely assistance to the Fijian government's efforts on economic recovery and building climate resilience.

The prime minister said that China's assistance affirms the strengthened collaboration between his country and China as well as China's commitment to advancing the level of its engagement with Fiji.

Tropical cyclones Yasa and Ana hit Fiji in December and January, respectively, causing extensive damages to the Pacific island country.

