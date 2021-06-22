Sinopharm vaccination drive launched in Vanuatu

Sydney, June 20 (People’s Daily Online) -- Vanuatu launched its Sinopharm vaccination drive at the National Convention Center in Port Vila on June 15, 2021.

Prime Minister Loughman gives a speech (photo provided by Embassy of China in Vanuatu)

Prime Minister Loughman receives a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine (photo provided by Embassy of China in Vanuatu)

Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman expressed sincere appreciation to the Chinese government on behalf of the government and the people of Vanuatu for the ongoing support and generous assistance being given to Vanuatu in this difficult time. He pointed to the WHO’s listing of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as proof of its efficacy and safety, stressing, “It is important that we protect ourselves before we invite our other friends to come to our country”. He called on the public to actively participate in the vaccination campaign so as to resume their normal lives at an early date.

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Haicheng receives a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine (photo provided by Embassy of China in Vanuatu)

After the launching ceremony, Loughman received the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine at the site. Chinese ambassador Zhou Haicheng, Loughman’s spouse and several Vanuatu government ministers and representatives of the Chinese companies and Chinese community also received the injections.

Chinese citizens wait to be administered with the Sinopharm vaccine (photo provided by Embassy of China in Vanuatu)

Minister of Health Silas Bule, Minister of Finance Johnny Koanapo, Minister of Justice and Community Services Esmon Saimon, Minister of Tourism, Trade, Commerce and Ni-Vanuatu Business James Bule, Minister of Climate Change Bruno Leingkone, Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu Zhou Haicheng as well as other senior officials from the Vanuatu government and representatives of the Chinese companies and Chinese community were present.

