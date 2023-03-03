Ukraine: 38 prisoner swaps with Russia since March 2022

Xinhua) 13:48, March 03, 2023

KIEV, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine said there have been 38 prisoner swaps with Russia since March 2022.

A total of 1,863 Ukrainians, including 1,756 military personnel, were released as a result, Ukraine's Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement.

Since it started operation in March last year, the agency has provided about 28,000 consultations to the families of the Ukrainian military, according to the statement.

