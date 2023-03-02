Home>>
China position on Ukraine crisis clear, consistent: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:00, March 02, 2023
China's position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, as laid out in a recent plan, is clear, consistent and centered on promoting peace talks, says Ministry Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday.
