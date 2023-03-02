Languages

Thursday, March 02, 2023

China position on Ukraine crisis clear, consistent: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 16:00, March 02, 2023

China's position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, as laid out in a recent plan, is clear, consistent and centered on promoting peace talks, says Ministry Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday.

