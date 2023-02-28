Ukraine to fulfill EU's additional requirements for membership talks by yearend: official

Xinhua) 13:21, February 28, 2023

KIEV, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine stands ready to fulfill additional European Commission's requirements to start the membership talks by the end of the year, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Monday, citing a senior official.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that Ukraine has already completed the necessary work on seven recommendations needed for closer integration with the European Union.

In particular, Ukraine made progress in fighting corruption and reforming the mass media, Stefanishyna said.

"Now we are waiting for the assessment of the European Commission and its further recommendations," she said.

In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

The European Commission put forward seven requirements to be fulfilled by Ukraine for starting the accession talks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)