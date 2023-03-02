Home>>
Palestinian embassy in Lebanon denies report on recruiting refugees to fight in Ukraine
(Xinhua) 13:39, March 02, 2023
BEIRUT, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian embassy in Beirut on Wednesday denied an Israeli press report claiming that it is recruiting Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to fight in Ukraine.
"The embassy is keen to strongly deny this insidious news, which is not surprising as the source is one of the usurping entity's media channels," the embassy was quoted by the National News Agency (NNA) as saying.
The Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post reported that Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are being recruited to fight in Ukraine by activists linked to the Palestinian Embassy in Lebanon, said the NNA report.
