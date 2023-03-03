China, Germany important partners with shared interests: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:38, March 03, 2023

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China and Germany are important partners and share extensive common interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday.

Qin made the remarks when meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the capital of India, which holds the presidency of the bloc this year.

Noting that China has been Germany's largest trading partner for seven consecutive years, Qin attributed the two countries having made achievements in cooperation in various fields to mutual respect and mutual benefit.

He said China is willing to work with Germany to implement important consensuses reached by leaders of the two countries, build on the momentum in bilateral relations and accelerate the resumption of exchanges and cooperation in various fields and at all levels.

The international situation is undergoing profound changes and the world is at a critical juncture, Qin said, adding that China and Germany should jointly play a constructive role in safeguarding peace and promoting cooperation as two major forces.

Baerbock said Germany will continue to adhere to the one-China policy and is willing to maintain high-level exchanges and deepen people-to-people exchanges with China.

She said China's adjustments in its COVID-19 containment measures facilitated personnel exchanges between the two countries, adding that she looked forward to visiting China at an early date.

Germany attaches importance to China's position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and hopes that China will play an important role in resolving the crisis, Baerbock said.

Qin elaborated on China's objective and just position and constructive role on the Ukraine crisis, stressing the need for commitment to a political settlement and promoting talks for peace.

Relevant countries should stop fanning the flames and build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture in Europe, the Chinese foreign minister added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)