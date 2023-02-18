Senior diplomat calls for sound, stable development of China-Germany relations

Wang Yi (R), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock during the ongoing Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese diplomat said here on Friday that China is willing to enhance communication and deepen understanding with Germany to promote the sound and stable development of China-Germany relations and improve global governance.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock during the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said the Munich Security Conference is an important international platform, and he expects the conference to speak out for peace, shape consensus on cooperation, jointly uphold multilateralism, uphold the UN Charter and safeguard the hard-won post-World War II peaceful situation.

Although China and Germany have different social systems and cultural backgrounds, safeguarding world peace and promoting global development serves the common interests of the two countries and is also the two's common responsibility, he said.

Germany attaches great importance to its relations with China, adheres to the one-China policy and hopes that Germany and China can restart exchanges and cooperation in various fields as soon as possible and further strengthen economic and trade exchanges, Baerbock said.

Challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change show that global issues need to be addressed jointly and international order needs to be maintained through enhanced cooperation, she said, adding that Germany stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China on international affairs.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue.

Wang said that he understands European countries' concerns over the Ukraine crisis. The longer the crisis drags on, the more damage Europe will suffer, and incidents like the Nord Stream explosions may occur from time to time, he said.

Nord Stream comprises a pair of offshore natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. In September 2022, the pipelines experienced multiple large pressure drops to almost zero, attributed to three underwater explosions in international waters, rendering three pipes inoperable.

Denmark, Germany and Sweden were investigating the destruction, but all remain tight-lipped over who blew holes in the pipelines.

China has always been committed to promoting peace talks on the Ukraine issue, Wang said, noting that no matter how complicated the situation is, China will never give up such efforts, and is ready to strengthen communication with Germany and other European countries to ease the situation as soon as possible.

