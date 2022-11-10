German business leaders optimistic about future cooperation with China

Xinhua) 16:26, November 10, 2022

FRANKFURT, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- German business leaders have expressed optimism about the prospect of China-Germany business cooperation.

Over the past five decades, bilateral practical cooperation between the two sides has deepened, with two-way trade growing almost 1,000 times, serving economic and social development in both countries.

Cooperation in the automotive industry has long been a bright spot.

"Germany and China share a partnership that can even further grow, develop and improve," Oliver Zipse, chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

He noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent visit to China sent a strong signal toward reinforcing economic cooperation between the two countries.

"The recent messages from the Chinese government on continuing to attract foreign investment, expand opening-up and drive innovation are encouraging. The BMW Group is unwaveringly committed to China and will continue its win-win-partnerships with local companies," Zipse said.

Volkswagen has over 40 years of cooperation with China, with deep roots in the Chinese automotive industry, the world's largest.

In the future, the Volkswagen Group will continue to promote close economic exchanges between China and Germany, said Liu Yunfeng, executive vice president of Volkswagen Group China.

Christian Sewing, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, said it is a good opportunity for Deutsche Bank to assess developments and maintain dialogue with its partners in China.

German chemical giant BASF Group has been pressing ahead with its strategy in China by investing in a new world-scale Neopentyl Glycol plant, strengthening its position as one of the world's leading chemical companies.

"Further developing our business in China, where we are competitive with our technologies and market positions, is of high strategic as well as economic value and will further increase our regional diversification," the BASF Group told Xinhua.

Commenting on foreign investment in China, Marc Wiese, commercial general manager with Waelzholz New Material Corporation, said China's opening-up measures are attracting more German investment, with the total amount of German foreign direct investment to China increasing every year.

Taking his company as an example, Wiese said foreign companies enjoy the same treatment as local companies regarding business operations.

"The mutually beneficial partnership between China and Germany should not be regarded as Germany's dependency on China," said Wiese, stressing that it is normal for companies to invest abroad with an eye on market demand and their own needs.

David Wang, CEO of German furniture manufacturer Raumplus in China, said Sino-German cooperation is the best choice in light of a complex international situation.

Wang said economic integration and exchange of know-how between nations are necessary to achieve global prosperity.

