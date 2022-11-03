Profile: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Xinhua) 14:54, November 03, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to China on Friday.

Born in June 1958 in Osnabruck in Lower Saxony, Germany, Scholz majored in law and worked as a lawyer.

From 1998 to early 2001, Scholz was a member of the German Bundestag. He then served as the interior senator of Hamburg from May 2001 to October 2001. Between 2002 and 2011, Scholz served again as a member of the German Bundestag.

From 2005 to 2007, Scholz served as the first parliamentary secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group in the Bundestag. Between 2007 and 2009, he was the federal minister of labor and social affairs.

Between 2009 and 2011, Scholz served as the deputy chair of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag. Between 2009 and 2019, he served as the SPD deputy chair.

Scholz served as the first mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018. Between 2018 and 2021, he served as the vice chancellor and federal minister of finance.

In December 2021, Scholz became the German chancellor. He is married.

