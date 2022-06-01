Senior Chinese, German diplomats meet via video link

Xinhua) 09:20, June 01, 2022

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, holds a video meeting upon invitation with Jens Plotner, foreign and security policy advisor to the German chancellor, in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held a video meeting on Tuesday upon invitation with Jens Plotner, foreign and security policy advisor to the German chancellor.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, exchanged views with Plotner over China-Germany relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)