Several held hostage in store in Russia's Bryansk region: media

Xinhua) 09:21, March 03, 2023

MOSCOW, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Several people have been taken hostage at a store in a village in Russia's Bryansk region, RIA Novosti reported on Thursday, citing emergency services.

According to preliminary information, the people are being held hostage at a store in the village of Liubechane in the Klimovsky District of the Bryansk region, RIA reported.

The identities of the hostage-takers and the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

