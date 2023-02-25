EU agrees on 10th package of sanctions against Russia

Xinhua) 10:21, February 25, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) has agreed on the 10th package of sanctions against Russia, said the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU on Twitter Friday night.

"The package includes, e.g. tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods and technologies," the Swedish Presidency said.

It said the package also includes "targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities" that have supported Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and delivered drones for Russia to be used in the military operation.

The EU member states have imposed "the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever" to support Ukraine, it added.

Final approval of the sanctions is expected on Saturday when the details will be published by the EU.

The proposed package, announced in mid-February, indicated export bans of critical technology and industrial goods worth 11 billion euros (11.6 billion U.S. dollars) to Russia. (1 euro = 1.06 U.S. dollar)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)