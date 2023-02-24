Russia welcomes first group tour of Chinese tourists in Moscow

Xinhua) 16:08, February 24, 2023

Chinese travelers watch a performance during a welcoming activity at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 23, 2023. Russia on Thursday welcomed the first group tour of Chinese tourists since China resumed outbound group travel to 20 countries on Feb. 6. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Staff members perform for Chinese travelers during a welcoming activity at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 23, 2023. Russia on Thursday welcomed the first group tour of Chinese tourists since China resumed outbound group travel to 20 countries on Feb. 6. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Staff members perform for Chinese travelers during a welcoming activity at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 23, 2023. Russia on Thursday welcomed the first group tour of Chinese tourists since China resumed outbound group travel to 20 countries on Feb. 6. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A Chinese traveler poses for a photo with staff members during a welcoming activity at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 23, 2023. Russia on Thursday welcomed the first group tour of Chinese tourists since China resumed outbound group travel to 20 countries on Feb. 6. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A Chinese traveler dances with a staff member during a welcoming activity at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 23, 2023. Russia on Thursday welcomed the first group tour of Chinese tourists since China resumed outbound group travel to 20 countries on Feb. 6. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A Chinese traveler tastes bread during a welcoming activity at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 23, 2023. Russia on Thursday welcomed the first group tour of Chinese tourists since China resumed outbound group travel to 20 countries on Feb. 6. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)