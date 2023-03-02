China short track coach Zhang Jing keeps low key ahead of worlds

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's short track speed skating coach Zhang Jing kept a low profile after a young line-up was unveiled for the upcoming 2023 World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea.

The 10-member roster released on Wednesday includes five male athletes, with an average age of over 23 and five female athletes, an average of 21. Li Wenlong, Lin Xiaojun, Liu Guanyi, Song Jiahua and Zhong Yuchen will compete in the men's competition, while Gong Li, Wang Xinran, Wang Ye, Zang Yize and Zhang Chutong will take part in the women's.

"Apart from Lin Xiaojun and Zang Yize, the skaters will make their debuts at the world championships while the rivals they face at the worlds are much more mature. There will be fierce competition right from the first round," Zhang said on Thursday.

"So we will treat the first round of the World Championships as finals and go all out to fight in every round in order to advance. That's what I ask my young skaters do at the worlds," she added.

A new Chinese team coached by Zhang was formed shortly after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, finishing the six legs of the 2022-23 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup with four golds, three silvers and three bronze medals.

Zhang said the training was going as scheduled ahead of the Seoul tournament that runs from March 10-12.

"Every athlete pays attention to details, be it a stretching exercise or a single tiny move in their skating," Zhang said.

