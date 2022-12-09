Highlights of 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy
Valerie Ang of Singapore competes during the Junior Women Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Chloe Desiree Leung of China's Hong Kong competes during the Junior Women Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Chan Tsz Ching of China's Hong Kong competes during the Junior Women Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Supitsara Attawiboon of Thailand competes during the Junior Women Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Mirika Armstrong of New Zealand competes during the Junior Women Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Lin Yan-Yi of Chinese Taipei competes during the Junior Women Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Kelly Elizabeth Supangat of Indonesia competes during the Junior Women Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Chinese Taipe's Ting Tzu-Han competes during the Senior Women Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)
Yuen Lap Kan of China's Hong Kong competes during the Senior Men Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Chen Yudong of China competes during the Senior Men Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Chew Kai Xiang of Malaysia competes during the Senior Men Short Program of the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Photos
