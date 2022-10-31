China makes no final on 2nd day of Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

Xinhua) 10:17, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese short track speed skating team failed to make any final in all five competitions at the ongoing ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, according to the ISU.

The Netherlands and South Korea claimed two gold medals each, while Latvia won its first ever Short Track gold medal at the Maurice-Richard Arena as Roberts Kruzbergs finished first in men's 1,000m with one minute 23.959 seconds.

China's Lin Xiaojun, the naturalized Olympic champion, withdrew from the men's 1,500m semifinal as he injured his waist in the 2,000m mixed relay semifinal. Lin fell out of the track after a crash with a Japanese skater. China was disqualified by a penalty. South Korea won the relay gold with 2:39.586.

Without favorite Lin, the men's 1,500m title was taken by South Korean Park Jiwon with 2:14.152. Canada's Steven Dubois came second while Hong Kyung Hwan, also from South Korea, was third. China's Li Wenlong took a sixth finish in Final B.

In women's races, Olympic champion Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands proved her power in the 1,500m and won the title in 2:31.052. Her young teammate, Xandra Velzeboer, was too fast for the field in the 1,000m, winning her first gold medal in a World Cup meeting with 1:29.070.

