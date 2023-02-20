U.S. wins team sprint gold at ISU Speed Skating World Cup, China takes bronze

Xinhua) 13:02, February 20, 2023

(from L to R) Zhang Lina, Jin Jingzhu and Han Mei of China compete in Team Sprint Women Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Xinhua)

WARSAW, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The United States won the women's team sprint at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup followed by Canada and China in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland on Saturday.

The Americans clocked 1:27.92 to win the race, followed by Canada in 1:28.73 and China the third in 1:29.51 over Poland and Japan.

Zhang Lina, Jin Jingzhu and Han Mei showed great determination in the race where the Chinese team sat in fifth place at the beginning but moved to fourth to fight for the podium until the end.

The victory enabled the U.S. to lift the World Cup trophy with 168 points, six ahead of Canada, while China ranked third with 127 points, four more than Japan.

Friday's women's 3,000m winner Ragne Wiklund continued her momentum in the 1,500m competition as the Norwegian crossed the line first in 1:56.45, edging Dutch Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong to second place and World Cup holder Miho Takagi of Japan at 1.14 seconds. China's Han Mei was placed 10th with a time of 1:59.39.

In the men's 500m race, Japan's Yuma Murakami took gold in 34.69, American Jordan Stolz was second in 34.73, and Dai Dai N'tab collected a bronze medal for the Netherlands with a result of 34.79 seconds.

Norway's Sander Eitrem stormed the men's 5,000m race by setting a new track record of 6:15.06. Thanks to a massive triumph in Poland, the 21-year-old moved to top three in the World Cup general standings.

Dutch Beu Snellink took the silver in 6:21.63 and secured his World Cup trophy, while Belgium's Bart Swings clocked 6:22.94 to finish third.

The World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki continues with the final-day competitions on Sunday.

Murakami Yuma of Japan competes in 500m Men Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Xinhua)

Han Mei of China competes in 1500m Women Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Xinhua)

(from L to R) Kimi Goetz, Erin Jackson and Mckenzie Browne of the United States celebrate during the awarding ceremony after Team Sprint Women Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Xinhua)

Second-placed team Canada, first-placed team the United States and third-placed team China celebrate during the awarding ceremony after Team Sprint Women Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Xinhua)

Murakami Yuma of Japan celebrates during the awarding ceremony after 500m Men Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Xinhua)

Sander Eitrem of Norway celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the 5000m Men Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Xinhua)

(from L to R) Zhang Lina, Jin Jingzhu and Han Mei of China celebrate on podium during the awarding ceremony after Team Sprint Women Division A race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Xinhua)

