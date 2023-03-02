China-made ultra-high-field MRI system debuts at European radiological meeting

Xinhua) 13:45, March 02, 2023

VIENNA, March 1 (Xinhua) -- A China-made whole-body magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system, with an ultra-high magnetic field of 5.0 Tesla, was unveiled at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) which opened here on Wednesday.

The whole-body ultra-high-field MRI system, called uMR Jupiter 5.0T, is the first of its kind in the world, according to its manufacturer, Chinese medical equipment company United Imaging Healthcare.

The company said uMR Jupiter 5.0T, with a high resolution and signal-to-noise ratio thanks to its high magnetic field, allows radiologists to see small anatomical structures which are undetectable on systems with lower magnetic fields.

The new system can thus enhance diagnostic accuracy, facilitate precise preoperative planning, and help researchers break new ground in such fields as precision medicine and translation medicine, the company added.

Zhang Qiang, chairman and co-chief executive officer of United Imaging Healthcare, said that with the unveiling of its new MRI system, the company aimed to showcase its passion for innovation and its focus on customer experience in the highly competitive European market.

Founded in 2011, the Shanghai-based company produces medical imaging products, radiotherapy equipment and life science instruments. It has overseas subsidiaries and R&D centers in the United States, Japan, Australia and Poland.

The ECR, the annual meeting of the European Society of Radiology, is one of the world's largest radiological meetings that brings together radiology professionals, physicists and industry representatives to discuss the latest developments in radiology and showcase state-of-the-art technologies in the field.

This year's ECR runs until Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)