China issues guideline to promote rural healthcare system

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a set of guidelines to promote the sound development of the medical and health system in the country's rural areas.

The document, released by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, noted that medical work and healthcare should be prioritized in the country's rural revitalization drive.

The document stressed the importance of building a high-quality and efficient rural medical and healthcare system suited to the countryside, so that residents enjoy access to fairer and more systematic medical services in their vicinity.

Significant progress should be made in the reform and development of the rural medical and healthcare system by 2025, the document said, ordering a more balanced layout of medical and healthcare institutions, improved infrastructure, and an enhanced capacity for disease prevention and treatment, as well as health management.

The document highlighted the application of smart and digitalized technologies and the use of traditional Chinese medicine.

It also listed measures to build a strong team of medical and healthcare professionals in rural areas.

