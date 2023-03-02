Hungary demands UN investigation into Nord Stream pipeline attack: Helsinki Times

Xinhua) 11:09, March 02, 2023

HELSINKI, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Hungary calls for a United Nations (UN) investigation into the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, which American investigative journalist has claimed were destroyed by the United States, reported Helsinki Times on Tuesday.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which connected Russia to Germany, were deliberately destroyed in September 2022, contributing to Europe's energy dependence on the United States and prompting European countries to support the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, according to the Finnish daily.

The sources provided by journalist Seymour Hersh showed that the explosives were deployed in June 2022 by U.S. Navy divers on the pretext of the BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise and were detonated with a remote signal sent by a sonar buoy three months later.

One of the sources told Hersh that the plotters knew the secretive operation was an "act of war." Some in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and State Department warned that the action would be a political nightmare if it is disclosed.

After China demanded the United States "explain itself to the world" over the claims, Hungary is now calling for a full and proper investigation by the UN.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has described the attack as a "scandalous" act of terrorism, insisting that the truth must be uncovered, and it should be of utmost international importance, according to Helsinki Times.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, Hungary believes that the investigation could have significant political, economic, and legal implications for the countries involved, said Helsinki Times.

