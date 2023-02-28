Norway attracted to U.S. sabotage project of Nord Stream pipelines: Modern Diplomacy

This aerial photo released by the Danish Ministry of Defense on Sept. 27, 2022 shows the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak site. (Danish Defense Ministry/Handout via Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Norway was attracted to the United States' sabotage project like a fly to the honeypot, since it stood to gain fabulously in financial terms if it helped the U.S. military to destroy Nord Stream pipelines near Danish waters, and replace Russia as Germany's principal source of piped natural gas, said an article published on the Modern Diplomacy website on Saturday, citing former Indian diplomat and prominent international observer M.K. Bhadrakumar.

Seymour Hersh, an investigative journalist who disclosed in a report earlier this month details of the U.S. sabotage plan, has explained to the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung that Norway was particularly interested in successfully pulling off the plot against the Nord Stream pipelines, according to the article.

In Hersh's words, "Norway was interested in income growth, and hence in increasing the volume of its energy supplies to the EU, to the same Germany. And what do we see after the mission? Norway has made it. It's (energy) exports grew against the backdrop of significant hostility towards Russia," wrote Bhadrakumar.

Ironically, at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in August 2022, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store claimed that "Norway delivers as much gas as possible to Germany," he noted.

"Of course, what he didn't tell Scholz was that Norway was about to execute a project to transform Germany, Europe's largest consumer of natural gas, as a captive market for it very soon. Actually, Norway blew up the Nord Stream pipelines only a month later on September 22," added Bhadrakumar.

