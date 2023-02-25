Russia calls U.S. "non-involvement" in Nord Stream sabotage "a lie"

Xinhua) 11:09, February 25, 2023

MOSCOW, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Americans claim innocence of the blast of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, but "everyone understands that this is a lie," a Russian diplomat has said.

"The Americans are banally lying. I can once again recall the story about the test tube of (former) U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, but if you are tired of hearing about it, then there are plenty of others," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

"So to what extent was the United States not involved in the Nord Stream blast: in the same way as in the assassination of the President of Haiti or as in the deception with the test tube for the invasion of Iraq?" Zakharova said.

