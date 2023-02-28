Biden orders Nord Stream pipeline blasts to step up pressure on Germany: media

February 28, 2023

MOSCOW, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the Nord Stream pipeline explosions to pressure Germany into continuing to enforce sanctions against Russia, U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said in a recent interview with RT.

Hersh explained that Biden had ordered the pipeline blasts, and called Washington's attempts to deny involvement in the incident complete "fiction."

The reporter believes that the U.S. president had lied to the public, claiming that he hadn't authorized the attacks. According to Hersh, the true intention of the sabotage was to ensure that Europe would keep supporting NATO and ramping up its weapons supplies to Ukraine, to continue fighting what he called "a clear proxy war against Russia."

Earlier in February, Hersh revealed in a report that the United States and Norway planted remotely triggered explosives during a covert operation in June 2022, which destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines three months later.

