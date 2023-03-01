Xi's article on endeavor path of Party, people in new era to be published

Xinhua) 09:36, March 01, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, explaining the path that the Party and Chinese people must take in their endeavors in the new era, will be published Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's fifth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article said upholding the overall Party leadership is the path we must take to stick to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.

"As long as we unswervingly uphold the overall Party leadership and safeguard the Party Central Committee's authority and centralized, unified leadership, we will definitely be able to ensure that the whole Party and the country have the strong political cohesiveness to unite the people to work together, develop confidence, bring together the strong power of innovation on the basis of what has been done in the past and unity as one to surmount all difficulties, and form an anchor for the nation in the face of adversity," the article said.

Also, the article stressed that socialism with Chinese characteristics is the path we must take to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation; working hard in unity is the path the Chinese people must take to make historic achievements; and putting into practice our new development philosophy is the path we must take to develop our country into a strong nation in the new era.

It went on and said that exercising full and rigorous self-governance of the Party is the path we must take to maintain the Party's vigor and vitality and ensure its success on the new journey, pledging to make great efforts to "carry forward the great founding spirit of the Party, stay true to our founding mission, have the courage to reform ourselves, consistently remove all elements that harm the Party's advanced nature and integrity and eliminate all viruses that erode its health."

