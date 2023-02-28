Mobile World Congress 2023 sees strong return of Asian participants

Xinhua) 08:32, February 28, 2023

People visit the exhibition area of Huawei at the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicking off Monday in Barcelona saw a strong return of Asian participants, according to the organiser of the city's largest annual event.

Among some 80,000 people from over 200 countries and regions expected to attend the event, some 5,000 people are registered from China, after the Asian country lifted travel restrictions earlier this year, organiser GSMA said.

The 2023 MWC, which features over 2,000 exhibitors with their latest products to showcase the latest technological innovations in the mobile industry, lasts until Thursday. The event is held at the Fira Gran Via exhibition center.

This time Chinese companies like Honor, Xiaomi and OnePlus, as well as Nokia, will launch a number of new smartphones, including foldable and fast-charging phones. Chinese tech giant Huawei's stand expanded some 50 percent larger than last year's.

According to the organiser, this year's show, themed on Velocity, will have five key seminars focusing on 5G acceleration, Reality+, OpenNet, FinTech and Digital Everything.

Furthermore, visitors can also have a glimpse of a capsule train that can levitate over rails with a top speed of 1,200 km/h, the latest surgical robots, artificial intelligence and so on.

This is the second off-line MWC since the event was cancelled during the pandemic. While the attendance is expected to be much larger than in 2022, it will still be below the record level of 109,000 people in 2019.

A visitor tries on a VR headset at the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023.

People communicate at the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023.

Participants listen to a keynote speech at the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023.

Visitors look at smart phones at the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023.

Visitors play mobile games at the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023.

People walk past a sign of the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023.

A visitor gestures in front of a screen showing her image with thermal imaging technology at the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023.

A visitor tries on a pair of smart glasses at the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023.

Visitors try on VR headsets at the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023.

