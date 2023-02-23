Intelligent agriculture drives rural vitalization in NW China’s Ningxia

A worker picks tomatoes at an intelligent greenhouse in Minning township, Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/Dang Shuo)

Inside an intelligent agriculture industrial park in Minning township, Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, workers were busy picking tomatoes.

Over 8 tonnes of tomatoes are harvested here every day all year round, which are sold online and offline, and are expected to generate an annual revenue of 30 million yuan ($4.35 million).

“We mainly provide jobs for those in neighboring villages who cannot work outside their hometowns,” said Liu Yunyun, the technique director of the industrial park, adding that after receiving professional training, workers have a good grasp of advanced agricultural planting techniques.

Over recent years, Minning township has stepped up agricultural upgrading, driven agricultural production through technologies, and increased farmers’ income, injecting strong impetus into rural vitalization.

